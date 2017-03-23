Letters to the Editor

Jeannie Inskeep: First responders deserve raises

Regarding the March 18 news article “Raleigh fire crews fought to save occupied buildings”: It is wonderful to see all the kind words for Raleigh first responders, after the massive downtown fire. It is what they do, 365 days a year. Every day they go to work they are risking their lives for us.

So bring on the kudos ... they are quite deserving.

Unfortunately I also remember they spent the better part of the last year petitioning city hall for a living wage (most firefighters work extra jobs to make ends meet). I will be thinking about that fact when I head to the polls later this year.

Jeannie Inskeep

Raleigh

