Edith Harris: Meals about contact, friendship

Regarding the March 17 editorial “Trump budget would slash vital funding”: I’ve delivered Meals on Wheels every week for more than 30 years. I have listened to, laughed and cried with “my meals people.”
I have called 911 when I found them sick, I have contacted their relatives when I have sensed a problem and, sadly, found a woman who had died alone.
These folks give much more to me than I give to them. It’s not just about the food, it’s about contact and friendship with the frailest and loneliest among us.
What have we come to, as a country, if we allow funding to be cut for Meals on Wheels?
Edith Harris
Durham
