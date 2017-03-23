Terry Kelly: Reward courage, bravery

Regarding the March 18 news article “Raleigh fire crews fought to save occupied buildings”: Now that we have seen what our first responders are really worth by saving downtown Raleigh from the massive fire, it might make sense that our local political establishment should start thinking twice by giving these brave individuals a salary they can live on. Many have to take second jobs to be able to live in a town they so valiantly defend in time of potential disaster.
Take note political leaders, they underestimate the value of these individuals. Give them a salary that allows them to continue to do their job defending Raleigh and surrounding areas against major disasters.
It is easy to nit-pick budgets when times are good, but we came close to seeing what we really could have encountered if it wasn’t for these wonderful people! They all deserve being rewarded for their courage and bravery. Give them a salary they truly deserve.
Terry Kelly
Apex
