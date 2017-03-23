Dan Kowal: Start focusing on real issues

Regarding the March 6 news article “ ‘Economic terrorism’ bill targets protesters with tougher penalties”: Just like House Bill 2, Republicans are introducing House Bill 249, the so-called “Economic Terrorist” bill in Raleigh. This would label anyone an “Economic Terrorist” for briefly occupying a road as a part of a protest, enhancing punishment for this “terrorist activity.”
How many patriots during our American Revolution would have been labeled “Economic Terrorists” according to this bill?
When our elected officials refuse to listen to their electorate, even hiding from their constituents, what other nonviolent means do we have to express our views under the First Amendment?
With HB 249, we have another highly divisive, extremist and unconstitutional piece of legislation looking to solve a problem that for the most part doesn’t exist. Our state legislators would be wise to continue to think for themselves and do the right thing in Raleigh, rather than fall into groupthink.
We would be better served if those who control our General Assembly focused on improving our health care, child care, public education, job opportunities and wages in rural North Carolina.
Dan Kowal
Franklin
Comments