Frank Read: No support for unhealthy

Regarding the March 14 news article “CBO review: GOP health law insures fewer people”: Does it really surprise anyone that 12 million currently covered by “Obamacare” will lose their coverage under the Republican “replacement” plan? That’s the idea, isn’t it?
There is no way to give the upper 1 percent a significant tax cut with all these health cripples on the federal dole!
Let them do what sick people did before the government picked up the tab. They die earlier, and that reduces the tax burden on everyone else.
Survival of the fittest is the name of the Republican game.
Frank Read
Louisburg
