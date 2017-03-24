Janet Lee: GOP plan ‘less for more’

Regarding the March 24 news article “ ‘Obamacare’ vote delayed, despite Trump’s efforts”: The health care plan is failing in the House because half of the Republican House wants to give Americans less and the other half wants to give them nothing.
When Americans said they were unhappy with the ACA, it was because they wanted more for less, not less for more. Americans are not stupid. They know this is a ruse to give huge tax breaks to the wealthy, and this is why this plan has an approval of 17 percent.
Janet Lee
Durham
