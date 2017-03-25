Doug Richmond: ‘Equity’ replacing diversity

Regarding the March 22 news article “Plan outlined to address racial tension in schools”: I agree that the Wake County Public School System needs to formulate a plan to counter the racial tensions now encroaching. But, for heaven’s sake let us never again use the word “equity” so many times in one article, indeed, in one sentence.
Perhaps, though it will replace the word diversity, which is now used in so many ways we know not what it means.
Still, maybe equity will go trending and spawn many positions and consultants and training courses as diversity did. Strangely, we still problems. Words and positions get grants though. Lots of luck!
Doug Richmond
Cary
