William Delamar: Ignoring climate science not wise

The asteroid metaphor in Jim Warren’s March 12 Point of View “Trying to avert a climate crisis” was appropriate. For our government to totally ignore and even try to erase climate science in the name of profits is a total abdication of responsibility by the president, Congress and America’s moral responsibility to the earth and all that live on this planet.
We may see a short-term upturn in the stock market, but that is not a true measure of the cost of the choices we make. If we ignore science we are playing a fool’s game because the handwriting is already on the wall for those that are paying attention.
The Trump administration and Congress plan to roll back regulation on methane leaks from fracking wells which will accelerate climate change.
I would love to hear Duke Energy make a detailed comment on regulations needed to deal with potential damages from methane leakage from fracking wells and why it is proposing to build an infrastructure that will contribute significantly to methane leakage into the atmosphere. So far it has not addressed the issue at all.
William Delamar
Durham
