Margaret Flintom: GOP plan thrown together

Regarding the March 25 news article “Opposition in GOP sinks repeal effort”: President Donald Trump said the Republican American Health Care Act did not get a vote because not one Democrat supported it.
Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act in 2010 after 13 months of study and implementation. Why would they vote to repeal their own bill to vote for one that was “fabricated in a few weeks” and was designed to give tax breaks to the wealthy?
This is the way to solve health care problems? Health care that eliminates insurance for 24 million who can least afford to buy insurance on their own? And that is just a few questions.
To rush a bill through the Congress merely to satisfy off-hand remarks to Trump’s base is not “draining the swamp.” It is just “muddying the waters.”
Margaret Flintom
Holly Springs
Comments