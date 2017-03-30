Matthew Brown: Don’t skimp on arts education

Regarding the March 24 news article “Groups lobby to save art, music, PE, foreign language teachers”: I implore the General Assembly to pass House Bill 13, so that our school systems are not forced to cut funding for art, music and physical education in order to pay for smaller class sizes.
Better yet, the General Assembly should allocate money for smaller class sizes and art, music and physical education.
North Carolina is booming economically, according to our political leaders. Where are our priorities? We are building huge houses, driving huge cars and trucks and watching huge televisions, but we are skimping on our children’s education. Art, music, and P.E. are essential elements of that education!
Matthew Brown
Raleigh
