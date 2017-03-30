Letters to the Editor

Stefanie Mendell: Let developers pay for infrastructure

I read in the March 22 news article “Raleigh might ask voters to fund road projects” that the Raleigh City Council is considering a bond referendum for road projects.

While I agree that our city streets need improvement to keep up with growth, I don’t think it’s fair that residents should bear the burden of the cost through increased property taxes, especially as we have just had several tax hikes from Raleigh and Wake County.

I think it would be more appropriate for developers to pay a larger share of infrastructure costs. They are the ones making all the money from growth. We shouldn’t have to subsidize their profits.

Stefanie Mendell

Raleigh

