Steve Ferebee: Cooper sold out for basketball

Regarding the March 31 news article “Will repealing HB2 hurt Cooper with his allies?”: Gov. Roy Cooper was most likely elected because he said he would stand against House Bill 2 and its discriminatory, ignorant and unnecessary suppression of a minority of people in North Carolina. He has betrayed those people and, like Donald Trump’s betrayal of the working-class people who voted for him and are now being abandoned, Cooper’s deception has destroyed what little credibility he had.
The LGBTQ members of his constituency will not forget that he joined the bigots for the sake of some basketball games.
Steve Ferebee
Rocky Mount
