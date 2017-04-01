Alaina Kupec: Cooper shuns LGBT community

Regarding the March 31 news article “HB2 off the books as Cooper signs repeal”: I am a woman who happens to be transgender. All I want is to be able to live my life like any other resident.
On March 31, on the International Transgender Day of Visibility, I am speaking out against House Bill 142, the so-called HB2 “repeal” that Gov. Roy Cooper signed.
I have lived under HB2 for the past year, forced to break the law just to use the restroom in public. HB 142 bans public buildings from having their own policies about bathroom access. That’s still discrimination.
Cooper has shown that he is willing to fund his campaign with contributions from the LGBT community, then abandon us when asked to keep his promises. Transgender people deserve better.
Alaina Kupec
Chapel Hill
