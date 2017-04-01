Bob Lynch: Compromising on bigotry

Regarding the March 31 news article “Will repealing HB2 hurt Cooper with his allies?”: Gov. Roy Cooper may be too young to remember the line from a Who song, “... won’t get fooled again.” Well, it happened to Cooper as he appeared to have completely missed the smokescreen known as the bathroom bill, thrown up by the GOP.
Described as an effort to protect the safety and privacy of women and girls, House Bill 2 became law despite no empirical evidence of these types of safety or privacy violations in North Carolina. Or elsewhere for that matter. This nonsensical argument was merely a cover for the GOP’s true objective, which is to continue the legal discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations against all members of the LGBT community. For years to come, in and out of the bathroom.
As a lifelong Democrat, and great admirer of the governor, all this is tremendously disappointing. Realize that one cannot compromise on bigotry, so please don’t try.
Bob Lynch
Durham
