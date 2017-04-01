Stephen Melott: Lack of support for LGBT

Regarding the March 31 news article “HB2 off the books as Cooper signs repeal”: I am extremely disappointed that the so-called repeal of House Bill 2 still limits local government’s ability to pass nondiscrimination or living wage ordinances for four years.
Make no mistake, this is not a repeal of HB2, it was a back room deal for which Gov. Roy Cooper and Democratic leaders have betrayed the faith that many of their supporters placed in them.
HB 142 is not a repeal of HB2 and neither is it a “compromise.” The legislation leaves in place some of the most hostile provisions of HB2, including those most directly targeting transgender people and a prohibition against local nondiscrimination ordinances on employment and public accommodations.
Corporations and the NCAA should continue to boycott our state until these discriminatory provisions are completely removed. Cooper and every legislator who voted for this sham of a compromise should be ashamed of their willingness to prioritize sports tournaments over the lives and well-being of their LGBTQ and transgender constituents.
Stephen Melott
Raleigh
