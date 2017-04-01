David Pesapane: Cowardice rules HB2 repeal

Regarding the March 31 news article “HB2 off the books as Cooper signs repeal”: There is only one word that can describe the governor and the legislature on their vote to repeal House Bill 2 – cowardice.
The most despicable part of the bill is still intact as the government is still determined to dictate where a resident can use a bathroom. There never was and is not now a safety issue. It is downright blatant bigotry and discrimination.
I find it hard to believe that educated adults continue to hold onto such hate.
David Pesapane
Durham
