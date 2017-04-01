Dean Riddick: Hise lacking statesmanship

Regarding the March 31 news article “HB2 off the books as Cooper signs repeal”: Sen. Ralph Hise recently said the repeal of House Bill 2 “was taking the coward’s act.” It was strong language toward a compromise deal brokered by his majority leader, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger.
Hise is no stranger to working across the aisle with Democrats on what some would call controversial legislation. In 2013, at the request of Treasurer Janet Cowell, Hise sponsored Senate Bill 558 which increased the percentage of alternative investments allowed within the state pension fund. It was ill-advised legislation to say the least. Alternative investments are widely known to be risky, highly leveraged and subject to exorbitant management fees. All reasons why the current treasurer is seeking to exit them as fast as the current contracts expire.
As someone who’s made a few mistakes in legislating himself, Hise needs to show a little more deference toward a bipartisan agreement that is good for North Carolina. He may be a statistician by trade, but needs to learn some humility in his role of public servant when it comes to managing real numbers that affect all North Carolinians.
Dean Riddick
Raleigh
