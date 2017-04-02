Bronson Boucher: GOP fails to take advantage of majority

Regarding the March 25 news article “Opposition in GOP sinks repeal effort”: House Republicans need to get going while the going is good. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s face said it all in the photo.
It is upsetting that not all House Republicans could agree on a repeal bill that would have helped dismantle the Affordable Care Act, something that they can all agree needs fixing. It is unclear what the best solution was to receive the remaining votes, but one thing is certain: Republican domination of the legislature and the White House will not last forever.
This would have been a step forward in a direction that the GOP favors overall – why not take it sooner rather than later? Those who disagreed with the bill believe they are helping the American people, but the opposite is true.
Instead, their constituents continue to bear the burden of unreasonably high premiums, unwanted penalties for unwanted health insurance and similarly unwanted subsidies where tax rebates would fare far better.
Those dissenting Republicans would do well to understand their unified power will not last forever, and that any movement away from Obamacare is preferable to keeping the program in place. The going is good, and the Affordable Care Act needs to get going, going, gone!
Bronson Boucher
Cary
Comments