Stephanie Gray: Nice to have a voice

I participated as an audience member in the Community Voices forum and thank the sponsors, the moderator who delivered particularly cogent introductory comments and the panelists for the opportunity.
A highlight was the bringing together of other participants who shared positive energy and practical information on the breadth and depth of activity on women’s issues which we agreed are issues for all humankind.
The forum had the effect of a town hall, which our elected representatives have denied us. I’m looking forward to more.
Stephanie Gray
Raleigh
