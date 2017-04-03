Gilbert Brown: No questioning Trump’s media bias

Regarding the March 29 column “Journalists: not the fairest of them all”: Sorry, J. Peder Zane, POTUS did say “the press (or the media) is the enemy of the people.” He did not say “the press but not The N&O” nor did he distinguish “the Washington press corps” as deserving of that honor.
Zane has two options. One, he can go back to third grade and learn to read. Or, two, he can join Conway, Bannon, Priebus, Spicer, et. al., and perfect their explanatory projections of the president’s words to convert them into any interpretation that may further insult the hard-working, ink-stained wretches of his lamenting cohorts who should shudder at his words.
Gilbert Brown
Chapel Hill
