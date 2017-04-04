Bonnie S. Bleiweiss: Trump’s ‘great’ not so great

Regarding the March 30 editorial “Trump’s hollow promise to miners”: Donald Trump’s slogan should be changed to “Make Corporations and the Military Great (bloated) Again.”
He is dumping everything that made us great: NEA; medical research; new, open arms immigration; and education, environment, etc., to pay for his ridiculous wall that wouldn’t work.
His image of “great” is a bloated military, corporate profits and increased wealth for the one percent while not fulfilling his promise to fix health care and the infrastructure.
He gives false hope to coal miners whose jobs will never return. I hope people wake up soon.
Bonnie S. Bleiweiss
Wake Forest
