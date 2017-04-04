Lisa Falk: Renewables should trump coal

In gutting President Obama’s climate change policies, President Trump boasts that his latest executive order will “spark a new energy revolution” and lead to “unbelievable” American prosperity.
As the March 29 news article “Trump signs order unwinding climate policies” noted, this promise ignores both market forces and the realities of climate change. The new energy revolution is already here – renewable energy is adding tens of thousands of jobs to the economy every year.
As for unbelievable prosperity, that is also within our grasp: A carbon fee, with dividends returned to American households, would grow the American economy while decreasing CO2 emissions and saving lives.
Economists have shown that the carbon fee and dividend plan proposed by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby would add over $80 billion to annual GDP and create over two million additional jobs within a decade.
If Trump is sincere about creating jobs, he should embrace a carbon fee and dividend. A failure to do so leaves us only to conclude that Trump’s commitment to American prosperity is truly “unbelievable.”
Lisa Falk
Cary
