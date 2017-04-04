Firoz Jameel: McCrory not suited for academic jobs

Regarding John Drescher’s April 1 column “Sanford would’ve welcomed McCrory”: I disagree with his assessment that Terry Sanford would welcome former Gov. Pat McCrory to Duke University.
“Uncle Terry,” as he was known to Duke students, welcomed all opportunities to learn from those with whom he disagreed. When students occupied Duke’s administration building, he took time to understand their concerns. He pushed for Richard Nixon’s library to be located on campus because he saw it as a unique opportunity for Duke students to learn about Nixon’s complicated legacy.
In short, Sanford fostered an environment where students can learn from the actions of others. McCrory would not contribute to this environment.
Since leaving office, he continues to absolve himself of any responsibility for his policies, choosing only to pity himself. In McCrory’s mind, the only negative consequence of his policies is that he’s having trouble finding a job, not that he’s managed to cost our state millions in lost business.
While Duke needs professors who offer unique viewpoints, it also need professors who are capable of understanding that actions have consequences. McCrory, who’s thus far proven incapable of self-reflection, fails to do that and would be poorly suited for an academic environment.
Firoz Jameel
Raleigh
