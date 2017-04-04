Dave Paulson: Bigger worries than HB2

Regarding the March 31 news article “HB2 off the books as Cooper signs repeal”: It’s with some amusement that we watch from Minnesota, as North Carolina fights over where it’s appropriate to go to the bathroom. Here in Minnesota, and in the rest of the country, we don’t seem to have any problems figuring out which bathroom to use.
We never hear anyone talking about it here as a big issue; and we all seem to get along just fine. Don’t y’all have something better to worry about?
Dave Paulson
Eagan, Minn.
