Patricia Walker: Work together on health care

Regarding the March 25 news article “Opposition in GOP sinks repeal effort”: If the events of the last few days have shown us anything, it’s that the time has come for House Speaker Paul Ryan to cut loose the Freedom Caucus and begin to work with moderate Republicans and Democrats to move forward, not just on health care, but on all the issues that face this nation.
With cooperation, almost every problem, including health care, can be solved in a way that not only helps the most people but also hurts the least.
If people let go of their ideologies and talking points, they can find common ground. We have to stop seeing sides and start seeing people.
Health care isn’t about budgets and ideologies, it’s about a 2-year-old with a bad cold, a senior with congestive heart failure, a young mother with breast cancer. It’s about us. It’s about me. It’s about all the children of God.
Patricia Walker
Raleigh
