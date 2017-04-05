Joseph J. Moyer: Reduce H-1B visas

Regarding the April 1 Point of View “Schools, industries need high-skilled immigrants”: I agree that we can always use skilled immigrants. However the H-1B program is being abused to hire less expensive people.
Disney was recently caught having a more expensive employee being forced to train his less expensive H-1B employee. This program is being used to import less expensive professional labor the same way that our Congress and administrations allowed our border to open to allow cheap labor for farmers, etc., to enter, so that the six million Latinos are now 60 million.
We should reduce the number of H-1B visas, to allow our “replaced” professionals to get back employment. And it should be regulated to make certain we are getting top grade talent only.
Joseph J. Moyer
Raleigh
