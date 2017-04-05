Mary Williams: Hypocritical NCAA

The juxtaposition of The N&O’s two March 28 editorials was quite ironic with both involving the NCAA, despite “High cost of scandal” making no direct reference to college sports’ governing body.
Why has UNC-Chapel Hill spent $18 million in legal fees following its academic scandal if not to avoid sanctions from the NCAA? UNC’s strategy seems to be working though.
How many years will it take for the NCAA to sanction Carolina? Its feet dragging and reticence is obvious. Integrity and fairness are mentioned as core values on the NCAA’s website.
This organization, however, apparently has no qualms about its hypocritical stance with state laws it doesn’t like (“Billions lost, HB2’s legacy”). When the NCAA has the backbone to sanction UNC for its fake classes, maybe then it might have the moral high ground to insert itself in state governance with its current extortion of hosting future tournament games for legislation.
Mary Williams
Cary
