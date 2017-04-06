Lane Tracy: Middle class must have buying power

Regarding the March 31 column “The road to single-payer health care”: Congratulations to Charles Krauthammer for noticing that we consumers have learned no one should be denied health care.
We have also learned that we need money to buy it, a lesson that seems to be lost on the majority of House members.
The House is now bent on reducing taxes for the rich, but that means cutting the buying power of the poor. Thus the economy will be stifled by our inability to afford what we are producing. That is no way to “Make America Great Again.”
What made America great in the first place was the expansion of employment, especially of women, and the rise in salaries that enabled more consumers to buy what they were producing.
Lane Tracy
Cary
