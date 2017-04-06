Joanna Worrell: Burr needs to be impartial

Regarding the March 31 editorial “It’s up to Burr on Russian probe”: Despite being President Trump’s avowed ally, Republican Sen. Richard Burr has decided he can be impartial as the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation of possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.
Apparently, Burr calculated the cost of Republican Congressman Devin Nunes’ backing the White House’s claim of innocence. Perhaps Burr remembers the renowned Republican Howard Baker’s famous question during the Watergate hearings: “What did the president know and when did he know it?” Or maybe Burr has heard murmurs of how good the Democratic co-leaders of intelligence, Adam Schiff and Mark Warner, look as possible contenders for the presidency in 2020.
Best would be if Burr contends that there is “no separation” between himself and those Americans he serves rather than between himself and the man he helped elect.
Joanna Worrell
Raleigh
