Bert Bowe: More GOP ‘fixing’

2:43 Cincinnati Reds baseball announcer Marty Brennaman calls some classics Pause

0:32 UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation

1:41 NC State's Deatherage: This is my comfort zone

1:43 RTP startup founded by military vet automates gun cleaning

10:47 NCAA president comments on NC's HB2 replacement

1:31 Weather forecast for central and eastern NC

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

2:30 Return to home ice is emotional for Canes' Bryan Bickell

1:01 Community Voices panel: ‘It’s time to be a feminist’