Bert Bowe: More GOP ‘fixing’

Regarding the April 5 news article “House GOP tries again to overhaul elections board”: This alters a longstanding practice of the governor appointing the majority of the state and county election boards from his own party and is completely illogical since what happens with tie votes of 4-4 or 2-2?
The purpose of all legislation is to improve something. Why is this change necessary? I suspect what Republicans want to do is acquire even more power – enacting voter suppression laws, taking over control of local water plants or airports, stopping municipal control of who can use which bathroom and preventing localities from requiring developer impact fees is not enough.
Republicans should be pressed by the media on all proposed contested legislation to explain specifically what is broken that legislation would improve, and in this and other cases, why it wasn’t “fixed” while Gov. Pat McCrory was in office?
Bert Bowe
Pittsboro
