Steve Earwood: Minority wins in HB2 repeal

We didn’t lose any revenue over the NBA pulling its all-star game, for instance, because we never had that money anyway. It’s like saying I lost $116 million last week because someone else won the lottery.
On the other hand, we recently had four days of racing at Rockingham Dragway involving 359 competitors from 20 states. They spent $200,000 at the track and, according to the department of tourism, dropped another $319 per person on hotel rooms, meals, fuel and other diversions.
One group from New York state told me they came down because of the big purse, the weather and their support of our resolve in not caving in to a transgender element that comprises less than one percent of the American population.
I don’t know what has happened to our morality, our great democracy or to something as basic as common sense. If they’re all gone for good, God help us.
Steve Earwood
Owner, Rockingham Dragway
Rockingham
