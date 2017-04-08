Barbara Richie Pond: Privacy better than basketball

New inflated projections that House Bill 2 will cost the State of North Carolina $3.76 billion over 12 years may serve to sway NCGA members to vote to place men in women’s and little girl’s bathrooms, destroying their privacy and their safety, but it will not sway HB2 supporters to vote for them in the 2018 elections.
LGBT, NCAA and ACC pressure may sway them to give away the power of the state to mere municipalities to pass ordinance types that have long been the responsibility of legislative leaders, but it will not pressure HB2 supporters to vote for them in the 2018 elections.
Economic impact does not vote in N.C. elections; NCAA and ACC panels don’t vote in N.C. elections either. I do, as do others like me.
I love my privacy a whole lot more than I love my basketball and other sports. Most voters do.
Legislators, beware. Do not repeal HB2 in either of the aforementioned areas. HB2 supporters will not vote for them in 2018.
Barbara Richie Pond
Raeford
