Georgie F. Brizendine: A conflict of interest

Regarding the April 6 news article “Ban on development fees advances”: Perhaps Rep. Sarah Stevens can explain why we should pick up the tab for impact fees rather than have the builders pay these. Their heavy equipment is the reason for the damage to utilities and streets and the responsibility for this falls on the shoulders of the builders and developers.
Once again, constituents’ interests are not being served, only the interests the real estate industry.
Georgie F. Brizendine
Raleigh
