William Conner: Give DeVos a chance to do her job

Regarding the April 6 editorial “Sec. DeVos disappoints”: If you define Betsy DeVos’ challenge is “to strongly support the traditional public schools,” then the secretary can perhaps be criticized for showing “little such advocacy.” However, if instead you believe her challenge is to support better schools and educational opportunities for students, however that may be achieved, then her job has only begun, and she is just beginning to meet the challenge.
Public schools that fail to properly educate children need to be reformed so that they begin to meet their challenge, yet the teachers unions continually fight against all efforts to do so that do not involve simply throwing more money at the teachers.
Alternative schools need to be encouraged not only to provide additional educational opportunities for children, but also to perhaps encourage public schools and their supporters to begin to reform them so as to meet their educational objective. A long process, but at least DeVos understands the problem.
You have to start somewhere rather than simply relying on long used methods that are not doing the job for too many children. Time to try a new approach. Give DeVos a chance to succeed before you continue your one-sided assault on her.
William Conner
Cary
