John Newlin: NCAA, NBA should’ve stayed out of HB2 issues

North Carolina should tell the NBA and the NCAA to keep their championship tournaments out of the state. We don’t need them.
Surely even the most ardent supporter of the repeal of House Bill 2 must recognize that these two organizations are hardly the keepers of morality in our nation. Far from it.
Yet they have put themselves forward in an outrageous position, in effect blackmailing the state and its residents over an issue that should have been dealt with solely by the residents and their government.
John Newlin
Kure Beach
Comments