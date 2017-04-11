Charlotte T. Bear: Trump testing his toys

Regarding the April 8 news article “Strike on Syria upsets U.S.-Russia relations”: There is a large difference in outcome of decision making based on knee-jerk sentimental emotion and that rooted in compassion.
Impulsive reactions tend to be a quick way to alleviate the pain of the moment, to try to indicate that there is some caring involved and to instill fear. Acting with compassion does not deny the existence of horrendous events but it indicates a felt commonality with all human conditions including evil, breaks down or at least questions the differences between “us” and “them” and allows the possibility of commitment to a better future for all earthlings.
Unfortunately, as luck would have it, we have a president who favors the knee-jerk school and utilizes his “exceptional greatness” to follow his emotional whims even to employing lethal weapon toys.
Until he grows up, as instructed by former vice-president Joe Biden, we may be in for a wild ride.
Charlotte T. Bear
Chapel Hill
