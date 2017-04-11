Doug Jurney: Fix Affordable Care Act

As the only one of the 25 richest countries in the world without universal health care, the United States continues to struggle. Our health care is extremely complex, made worse by rabid partisanship and lobbying by the industry (Health care lobbying is four times the next area which is the military/industrial industry.).
It should go without saying that no party can introduce a bill and expect it to work perfectly without changes. It did not happen in 1965 when Medicare became law. Substantial improvements were made the next few years, and it works perfectly now.
When the Medicare Part D Prescription Bill became law in 1965, there were major problems the first year, but improvements were made, and it works perfectly now.
When the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010, Republicans would not allow any changes, their entire effort was “repeal and (maybe) replace.”
The ACA has done some really good things. It also has some problems, but we know what they are now, and they can be fixed.
Come on, politicians, stop acting like children, get together and let’s improve this thing. We have lost seven years due to political nonsense.
Doug Jurney
Raleigh
