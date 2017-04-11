Evelyn McMahon: PE key to higher achievement

As the March 24 news article “Groups lobby to save art, music, PE, foreign language teachers” stated, it is important for students to receive physical education.
It is a well-known and documented fact that physically fit children have higher school achievement, and less absenteeism, than children who are not physically fit. The health benefits alone provide conclusive evidence of the importance of physical education.
It’s easy to understand how children spending their days sitting in school does not contribute to good health. A CDC analysis showed a strong link between increased PE and positive cognitive abilities, as well as reduced risk for depression, anxiety and insomnia.
Let’s work together for our children. All children should have PE during the school week. Let’s promote policies that enable local school districts to hire and retain PE teachers.
Evelyn McMahon
Raleigh
