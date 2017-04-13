Howard Ammerman: Let’s all guarantee more Springs

I recently celebrated my 102nd birthday! How fortunate I have been to celebrate my birthdays in the spring of each year. I have lived though many springs and always marvel at flowers blooming, leaves fresh and green on the trees and the bees busy harvesting the nectar from blossoms.
More than 1,200 chemicals are registered for use in the United States and are used in some 18,000 separate products sold under a variety of trade names – some of which are very toxic to pollinators like bees. I point to this one issue to make a larger point.
President Trump seems oblivious to the need to maintain and even strengthen regulations that protect our environment – ones that protect us as well as the plants and animals we depend upon. Scott Pruitt, the individual appointed to head the Environmental Protection Agency, seems devoted to the ruination of the very agency he heads. This is reckless and a danger to us all and to this planet.
I have lived long enough to see the changes in our climate. My time on earth is clearly shorter, but I hope everyone will join me in resisting efforts to assault our wonderful God-given earth!
Howard Ammerman
Chapel Hill
