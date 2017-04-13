Letters to the Editor

April 13, 2017 8:24 PM

Donna Corbett: Legislators tied to Duke Energy

The opinion by Leo Goff in his April 11 Point of View “N.C. legislators turn blind eye to Pentagon’s view of wind farms” is typical of this legislature.

The legislators are beholden to Duke Energy (and the large campaign contributions), which does not want any energy produced other than what it provides, for great profit. Also, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore do not necessarily do what is prudent for North Carolina, they just enjoy wielding their power!

Donna Corbett

Sanford

