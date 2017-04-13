Paula Jennings: Advocacy not a weakness

Regarding March 29 news article “Health care, environmental nominees face close scrutiny”: I was struck by a concern from Angela Bryant, a Nash County Democrat, regarding the cabinet confirmation process of Gov. Roy Cooper’s nominee, Michael Regan (Department of Environmental Quality).
Though imminently qualified, she is concerned that the mostly partisan Republican process will make Regan “vulnerable” because of his past environmental advocacy.
But would this advocacy not be a tremendous advantage in heading a department whose purpose is to protect our air and water? I agree with Bryant that his dedicated advocacy may be used against him, which is a very sad commentary on the goals of these senators doing the questioning.
Paula Jennings
Cary
