Mark G. Rodin: A power grab of election laws

Regarding the April 8 news article “House advances elections oversight bill”: Once again, the Republican super majority is attempting to change election laws so the political party of a governor does not have control of either the state or county election boards.
Roy Cooper’s election threatens their control, and the state’s GOP has already been handed a judicial slap in the face from a three-judge N.C. Superior Court who ruled its first attempt to change the law is not constitutional. If at first you don’t succeed, create Senate Bill 68 and try again.
The constant talk from Republicans of voter fraud and legislative attempts starting last December to permanently change North Carolina’s election laws to their advantage angers, insults and strongly discourages me and other honest election officials from continuing to work at the polls during early voting and on election day.
It’s past time to stop this heavy-handed partisanship born of a bitter dislike for the Obama administration and the accompanying fear that African-Americans and other minorities will take control of our government. Equal protection and access under the law? Not in North Carolina.
Our residents should open their eyes and see the proposed election law changes for what they are: a disenfranchising power grab.
Mark G. Rodin
Durham
Comments