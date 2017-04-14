Scott Dillon: ACA about Americans not parties

Regarding your March 26 news story “Prospects for tax overhaul in doubt”: You have once again shown your liberal bias when you state “just as important, the loss on health care will deprive Republicans of $1 trillion in tax cuts.” It is not the Republicans who are deprived of these tax cuts, but the American people and American business that are deprived of these cuts.
The Affordable Care Act is collapsing under its own weight and can only survive with additional taxes beyond the trillions it has already cost. Without modification, the program is unsustainable and millions will lose their coverage.
Shame on the Republicans for failing to advance legislation to address this issue, shame on the Democrats for failing to participate or offer meaningful suggestions to improve this legislation and shame on The N&O for not recognizing this is not about the Republicans or Democrats, this is about what is good for the American people.
Scott Dillon
Cary
