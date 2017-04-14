Steve Johnson: Heels, Roy should visit White House

I am a 1972 UNC grad (same as Roy Williams), a Rams Club member for nearly 20 years and generally supportive of all things Carolina – including Coach Williams.
However, I was very disappointed in his comments regarding “going to the White House” as reported in the April 5 Sports article “Williams to ‘think on’ possible visit to Trump” when he stated “The office of the presidency of the United States is a most fantastic place you can be, but let me think on it.” What is there to think about?
No matter our politics – liberal or conservative, or personal feelings about Donald Trump (his tweeting or otherwise), he is the duly elected president of the United States. Furthermore, he carried the state of North Carolina!
So, with all due respect to Ol’ Roy, a more appropriate and immediate response, in my opinion, would have been: “If invited, my team would be honored to visit the White House.”
Steve Johnson
Chapel Hill
