Letters to the Editor

April 14, 2017 9:12 AM

Joe Tooley: U.S. foreign policy a muddled mess

We will not let Syrians into the United States by executive order. We are horrified and outraged at the sight of Syrian children and adults being gassed, suffering and dying from a chemical weapons attack.

These are the very same people we are refusing to allow into our country. Then we bomb a Syrian military airport, which could be an act of war.

There seems to be a lot of very muddled thinking about United States’ foreign policy and our role on the world stage. When will wiser minds prevail?

Joe Tooley

Raleigh

