Mark Kinlaw: Spiteful legislating

Regarding the April 7 news article “Senate Republicans rewrite the rule book for Gorsuch”: Republicans have changed Senate rules in place for over 100 years to get their Supreme Court nominee confirmed. They did this because Democrats were fillerbustering their qualified candidate out of spite only because the Republicans refused to even consider their qualified candidate the previous year.
We are as divided as we’ve ever been because we have such divisive leaders in Washington. And I don’t see it changing because they can’t get elected unless they demonstrate that they hate the other side. It’s very troubling.
Mark Kinlaw
Holly Springs
Comments