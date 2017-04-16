Howard L. Ritter Jr.: Millis’ enigmatic explanations

Regarding the April 7 Business article “Bill that would add restrictions for N.C. wind farms is defeated”: It’s morbidity fascinating to read how Rep. Chris Millis ties himself into a logical pretzel in attempting to explain the N.C. GOP’s forlorn quest to protect the U.S. military from the political bindings of its senior officers.
Set aside the profoundly insulting inference that military leaders would succumb to “political pressure to support clean energy, regardless of the risks wind farms pose to flightpath and radar reception” – which makes me, as a retired Air Force officer, ready to grab my white gloves, slap him across the face and demand satisfaction with Nerf darts at 20 paces. That part is merely craven.
The really intriguing aspect is how Millis both honors and dishonors core GOP values. On the one hand, he stays true to the GOP missions of relentlessly thwarting clean-energy initiatives and of protecting the interests of its powerful financial supporters, the fossil-fuel industry prominent among them. A twofer. Expert contrary opinion (and inconvenient facts) be damned! Oh, yes, another GOP core value upheld. A threefer!
To him, the conservative principle of minimizing restrictive and unnecessary regulations on businesses seems entirely disposable when in conflict with the more important goals of wealthy special interests. And he accuses “the military” of yielding to political pressure. Astounding and revolting.
Howard L. Ritter Jr.
Colonel, USAF (Ret.)
Fuquay-Varina
