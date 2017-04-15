Penn Corbett: An aid to big-money pork business

Regarding your April 11 news article “House passes bill limiting liability of hog farms” and the statements of Republican Jimmy Dixon concerning the residents who have filed suit against industrial hog farming operations and their being “prostituted for money by opportunistic lawyers”: The only people in all of this who are prostituting themselves are the members of the legislature who voted for this bill.
They have at every turn sold themselves to do the bidding of big-money interests both business- and political-wise with no regard for those unable to pay for play in the current legislature.
The caps on financial damages to be allowed are a mere pittance compared to the billions made by the pork industry and in no way are they appropriate in compensating people for the loss of using their property in a normal ordinary manner.
It is sad commentary on our current political condition that people like Dixon and others like him are even in a position to do this type of damage to our state.
Penn Corbett
Pittsboro
