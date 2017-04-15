Letters to the Editor

April 15, 2017 6:00 PM

Tom Faircloth: Don’t fast-track bad bills

Regarding the April 7 Under the Dome item “Hog vote”: The recent move by House Speaker Tim Moore to fast-track House Bill 467 – which would limit the damages that a court could away to a property owner who claims nuisance damage by a nearby agricultural or forestry operation to no more than the actual market value of the property – is the latest example of tyranny by the majority.

Nobody should be allowed to circumvent standard procedure when voting on bills.

While the purpose of the bill may or not be valid, the way it was rammed through is not. Remember this absurd action the next time we go to the polls.

Tom Faircloth

Cary

