Steven Long: Nichol’s academic center shouldn’t be able to sue

A statement ascribed to me in Gene Nichol’s April 13 Point of View “Julius Chambers and the UNC Civil Rights Center” regarding his founding of the UNC Center for Civil Rights is blatantly false.
I have never stated, as he wrote, , that I would support his civil rights center “if it focused on Second Amendment claims or helped purportedly religious folks discriminate against gays and lesbians.”
Nichol’s civil rights center is the only academic center in the country that has full-time lawyers that sue third parties, primarily city and county governments. Unlike academic centers, law school clinics are subject to American Bar Association standards ensuring that the litigation conducted has student education as its primary focus.
Nichol’s demonization of those who disagree with him brings disgrace upon UNC Law School. He ought to apologize .
Steven Long
Member, UNC Board of Governors
Raleigh
